iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.51

iShares MSCI Sweden ETF (NYSEARCA:EWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 29333 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.96.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.10.

Get iShares MSCI Sweden ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWD. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Sweden ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 50.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ishares

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Sweden ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.