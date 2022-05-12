iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.52

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.52, with a volume of 32623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.38.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after purchasing an additional 437,088 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,128,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $8,653,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 887,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after buying an additional 226,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,055,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.