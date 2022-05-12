iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Raised by Southern Wealth Management LLP

Southern Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. The stock had a trading volume of 75,197,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,519,043. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.59 and a one year high of $56.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

