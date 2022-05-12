iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,110,000 shares, a growth of 440.7% from the April 15th total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,548,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

NASDAQ:ESGE opened at $32.14 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.52.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.