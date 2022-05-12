iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.51. 1,319,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51.

