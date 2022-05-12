iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 3.6% of Capital Analysts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $58,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,039,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797,499 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,298 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,888,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $103.08. 310,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,213,012. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

