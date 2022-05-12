iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV) Shares Down 0.8%

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (TSE:XDV – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.68 and last traded at C$28.74. Approximately 144,366 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 76,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.98.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.98.

