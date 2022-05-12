iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

IRTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer raised iRhythm Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $156.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $155.50.

IRTC opened at $122.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $169.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $92.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.76 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 33.11% and a negative net margin of 36.43%. iRhythm Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, Director Kevin M. King sold 6,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $904,146.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Devine sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $76,417.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock worth $2,798,517 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. LTS One Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $94,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,214,000 after acquiring an additional 777,000 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the third quarter worth about $27,816,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $39,354,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,290,000 after acquiring an additional 309,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

