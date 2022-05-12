ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Insider Alan Davies Buys 500,000 Shares

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Rating) insider Alan Davies bought 500,000 shares of ioneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($69,444.44).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 41.08 and a current ratio of 41.14.

ioneer Ltd explores for and develops mineral properties in North America. It owns 100% interest in the Rhyolite Ridge lithium-boron project located in Nevada, the United States. The company was formerly known as Global Geoscience Limited and changed its name to ioneer Ltd in November 2018. ioneer Ltd was incorporated in 2001 and is based in North Sydney, Australia.

