ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR) Insider Alan Davies Buys 500,000 Shares

ioneer Ltd (ASX:INR – Get Rating) insider Alan Davies bought 500,000 shares of ioneer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$100,000.00 ($69,444.44).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 41.08 and a current ratio of 41.14.
About ioneer (Get Rating)
