ION Trading Down 33.1% This Week (ION)

ION (ION) traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, ION has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. ION has a market cap of $101,397.16 and $39.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00103106 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000610 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00021738 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.86 or 0.00273138 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00031802 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00005613 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,738,370 coins and its circulating supply is 13,838,370 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

