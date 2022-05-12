Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Down 75.0% in April

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the April 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Investcorp Credit Management BDC news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 2,165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $15,003,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,253,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,690,053.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 176.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC during the 3rd quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after buying an additional 36,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.25. 13,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.11 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The firm has a market cap of $61.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 2.05. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Investcorp Credit Management BDC will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -499.96%.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Company Profile

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

