Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $17.29.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.
About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (Get Rating)
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (IIM)
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
- Anheuser-Busch InBev May Need One More Quarter to Confirm a Buy Signal
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.