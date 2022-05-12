Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:IIM)

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0627 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.58 and a 200 day moving average of $15.14. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $17.29.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total value of $26,064.50. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IIM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after buying an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 225,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 14,855 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

