Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 42,900 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the April 15th total of 125,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 593,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PSCE stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 2,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,878. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $11.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 37,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $634,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

