Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX) Short Interest Update

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF (NASDAQ:ISDX – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, a decline of 69.9% from the April 15th total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of ISDX traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.62. 20,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,949. Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.46 and a 1-year high of $32.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $702,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 76.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 12,668 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,245 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF by 1,165.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000.

