Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Lowered by Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 1,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 90.3% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 283.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 121,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after purchasing an additional 90,112 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.6% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $8.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.84. The stock had a trading volume of 138,321,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,794,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $290.95 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.434 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

