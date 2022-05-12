Invesco Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:VKQ)

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th.

VKQ opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.15.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $2,282,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 578,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,123 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 18,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

