Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.23

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO)
- Carvana Insiders Buy Shares But Maybe You Shouldn’t
- Dutch Bros Gets Scalded By Inflation
- The S&P 500 Could Fall Another 28%
- Corning Stock is a Technology Value Play
- Wolverine Worldwide Is Ready To Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.