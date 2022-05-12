Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.23

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.23 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 354 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $12.32.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.0491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 136,085 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after buying an additional 93,790 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $210,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $178,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 35,836 shares during the period.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.