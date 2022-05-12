Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.25

Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.55, with a volume of 6284 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.64.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFM. Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 750.9% in the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 396,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,771,000 after purchasing an additional 350,294 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,739,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,243,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,850,000 after purchasing an additional 270,224 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,608,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,917,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,083,000.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

