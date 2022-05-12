Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:VCV opened at $10.16 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $14.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCV. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 240,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 148.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 44,727 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

