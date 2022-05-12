Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) PT Lowered to C$17.50

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IIP.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a C$20.25 target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.34.

IIP.UN traded up C$0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$13.06. The stock had a trading volume of 128,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,295. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.29 and a one year high of C$18.64.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Leslie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.40, for a total transaction of C$246,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$998,341.55. Insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $410,537 over the last ninety days.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

