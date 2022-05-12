International Paper (IP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 15th

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.4625 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 38.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Paper to earn $4.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.85 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.2%.

Shares of IP opened at $47.67 on Thursday. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.73.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.24. International Paper had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $143,587,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,348,940.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IP. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,964,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 868.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 46,204 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in International Paper by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 44,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,819 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 6,608 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.31.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

