International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IGT. StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.80.

Shares of International Game Technology stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 10,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,231. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48. International Game Technology has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that International Game Technology will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,883,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,001,000 after buying an additional 2,639,187 shares in the last quarter. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $56,895,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Game Technology by 62.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,024,000 after buying an additional 1,927,848 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in International Game Technology by 36.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,662,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,326,000 after buying an additional 1,796,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $47,458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

