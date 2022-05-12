International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Trading 6.4% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) traded up 6.4% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $127.12. 43,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,626,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.49.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 312.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IFF shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% in the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $136.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.