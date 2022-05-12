International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Shares Up 6.4% After Strong Earnings

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.4% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $128.90 and last traded at $127.12. 43,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,626,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.49.
The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.
In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFF. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,718.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 74.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.09.
About International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)
International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.
