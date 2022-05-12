International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 155 ($1.91) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 224 ($2.76) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America set a GBX 180 ($2.22) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.47) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Consolidated Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 190 ($2.34).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 126.06 ($1.55) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £6.26 billion and a PE ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,317.97. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52-week low of GBX 109.42 ($1.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 210.05 ($2.59).

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

