International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $94,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $131.98. 87,744 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,541,770. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $118.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 108.20%.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

