Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,545 ($31.38) price objective on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.99) to GBX 2,885 ($35.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of LON ICP opened at GBX 1,373 ($16.93) on Monday. Intermediate Capital Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,285 ($15.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,493 ($30.74). The company has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,898.62.

In other Intermediate Capital Group news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,850 ($22.81) per share, with a total value of £166,500 ($205,276.78). Also, insider Amy Schioldager purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,717 ($21.17) per share, for a total transaction of £171,700 ($211,687.83). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,675 shares of company stock valued at $43,258,300.

About Intermediate Capital Group (Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.