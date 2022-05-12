Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Trading Down 13.3%

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating)’s share price fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.77 and last traded at $21.93. 6,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 158,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.30.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.36. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTA. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

