InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 43.80% and a negative net margin of 448.33%.

NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.51. InspireMD has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InspireMD stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InspireMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of InspireMD as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on InspireMD from $9.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard Prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions, as well as bypass surgery.

