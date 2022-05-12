Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.74% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INSM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

INSM opened at $17.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.06. Insmed has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.23.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 87.87% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.89) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Insmed by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,850,000 after buying an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Insmed by 10.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 279,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Insmed in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Insmed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.