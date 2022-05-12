Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.95-$8.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.70. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $96.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.55. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $88.28 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 2.35%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $537,933.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Insight Enterprises by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000.

About Insight Enterprises (Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.