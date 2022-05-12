Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $96.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.55. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $88.28 and a twelve month high of $111.02.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Glynis Bryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $518,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.81 per share, with a total value of $3,334,837.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 180,052 shares of company stock valued at $18,089,339. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 112.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

