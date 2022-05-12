Insider Selling: The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) CFO Sells $1,412,446.32 in Stock

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,130.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sameer Ralhan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Sameer Ralhan sold 20,175 shares of Chemours stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $807,201.75.

Shares of CC opened at $38.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.81. The Chemours Company has a 1 year low of $22.56 and a 1 year high of $42.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 119,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,082,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CC shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.88.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

