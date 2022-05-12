Insider Selling: Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Director Sells $518,200.00 in Stock

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) Director Charles Kissner sold 20,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $518,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,588.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Charles Kissner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Charles Kissner sold 9,674 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $239,721.72.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Charles Kissner sold 40,000 shares of Rambus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $1,122,000.00.

RMBS stock opened at $23.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.01. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $33.75.

Rambus ( NASDAQ:RMBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $91.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.01 million. Rambus had a positive return on equity of 17.27% and a negative net margin of 12.68%. Rambus’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RMBS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Rambus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rambus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rambus during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Rambus during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Rambus during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rambus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5, DDR4 and DDR3 memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory and interconnect subsystems.

