Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells $1,731,300.00 in Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 42,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,797.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

Get New Relic alerts:

On Wednesday, April 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total transaction of $1,983,600.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Lewis Cirne sold 1,024 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $72,611.84.

On Friday, February 11th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $2,230,200.00.

NYSE NEWR opened at $47.60 on Thursday. New Relic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.69 and a 200-day moving average of $86.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.17). New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.08% and a negative net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

NEWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on New Relic from $100.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Relic by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of New Relic by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 559 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic (Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.