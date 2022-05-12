Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells 1,432 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CHE opened at $487.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.93 and a 200 day moving average of $489.85. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Chemed (Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.