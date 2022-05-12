Insider Selling: Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) EVP Sells 1,432 Shares of Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.10, for a total transaction of $716,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,500,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of CHE opened at $487.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $493.93 and a 200 day moving average of $489.85. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $403.00 and a 52-week high of $539.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.32. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.96% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 487,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,682,000 after purchasing an additional 23,949 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,126,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 418,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,541,000 after buying an additional 76,904 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,602,000 after buying an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 299,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,156,000 after buying an additional 4,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $609.00 to $579.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
About Chemed (Get Rating)
Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.
