Insider Selling: Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Major Shareholder Sells 2,000,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,703,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,803,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ BRY opened at $9.86 on Thursday. Berry Co. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $12.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $796.29 million, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.34.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.50%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Berry by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Berry in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Berry by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berry from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.13.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

