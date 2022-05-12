Insider Selling: American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CFO Sells $180,570.45 in Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $99.78 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.08 and its 200-day moving average is $91.15. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.22 and a twelve month high of $104.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.66%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American Electric Power by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,352,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,223,000 after acquiring an additional 473,480 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in American Electric Power by 1,318.7% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 264,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 245,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $413,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

