Insider Buying: Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Director Purchases C$233,128.00 in Stock

Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$23.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,128.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 433,470 shares in the company, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

TPZ opened at C$22.56 on Thursday. Topaz Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$14.35 and a one year high of C$24.00. The company has a market cap of C$3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 102.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$19.19.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.8100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.44%. This is an increase from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 472.73%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Topaz Energy from C$27.50 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.54.

About Topaz Energy (Get Rating)

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.