Insider Buying: Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) CEO Acquires $51,971.63 in Stock

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,971.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,597,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,531,766.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OXSQ opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $194.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $5.15.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 210.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OXSQ. StockNews.com raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Square Capital during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 4.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.