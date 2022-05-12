Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 400,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,156,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,535,609.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OPKO Health alerts:

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.23. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.43 and a 1 year high of $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.88.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $329.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OPK. TheStreet lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 769.8% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 591,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 523,614 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,570,000. Humankind Investments LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,047,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in OPKO Health by 21.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 366,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 63,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units; and a novel diagnostic instrument system to provide blood test results in the point-of-care setting, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPKO Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPKO Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.