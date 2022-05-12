Insider Buying: Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) Insider Buys $79,130.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) insider Eric Peter Radzak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.13 per share, with a total value of $79,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $219,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock opened at $78.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.13. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Analysts forecast that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $86.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides banking products and services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. It also offers commercial loans, including commercial, industrial, and business loans and lines of credit; commercial real estate loans; agricultural (AG) production and AG real estate loans; commercial real estate investment real estate loans; construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first lien and junior lien mortgages, home equity loans, lines of credit, and residential construction loans; and consumer loans.

