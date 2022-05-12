Insider Buying: NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1) Insider Purchases A$1,047,076.49 in Stock

NICO Resources Limited (ASX:NC1 – Get Rating) insider Roderick (Rod) Corps acquired 823,821 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.27 ($0.88) per share, with a total value of A$1,047,076.49 ($727,136.45).

Roderick (Rod) Corps also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,517,813 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.73) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,596,739.28 ($1,108,846.72).

On Thursday, April 7th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,715,051 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.01 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,730,486.46 ($1,201,726.71).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,112,094 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.88 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$979,754.81 ($680,385.29).

On Friday, March 18th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 718,330 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.72 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of A$519,352.59 ($360,661.52).

On Wednesday, March 16th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 693,064 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of A$440,095.64 ($305,621.97).

On Thursday, March 10th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 1,862,619 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.78 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,456,568.06 ($1,011,505.60).

On Friday, March 4th, Roderick (Rod) Corps bought 356,323 shares of NICO Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$231,609.95 ($160,840.24).

NICO Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

NICO Resources Limited engages in exploring, developing, evaluating, acquiring, and exploiting mineral resource projects. It holds interests in the Wingellina Nickel-Cobalt Project and Claude Hills Project located in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Perth, Australia.

