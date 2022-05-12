Insider Buying: Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM) Director Purchases 46,000 Shares of Stock

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWMGet Rating) Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,136.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,235,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$930,116.93.

Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, April 26th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,250 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,228.73.
  • On Thursday, March 31st, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa bought 2,500 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,175.00.
  • On Wednesday, February 23rd, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 1,550 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$734.08.
  • On Tuesday, February 15th, Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 5,000 shares of Galway Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$2,451.10.

CVE GWM traded down C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.40. 111,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,545. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.57 million and a P/E ratio of -3.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Galway Metals Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.39 and a 12-month high of C$1.10.

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. It explores for zinc, gold, copper, silver, and lead. The company holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in south-western New Brunswick, Canada.

