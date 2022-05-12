Insider Buying: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Director Acquires 25,000 Shares of Stock

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) Director Gary G. Greenfield acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 154,919 shares in the company, valued at $371,805.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.83. 318,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,000. The stock has a market cap of $223.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.99. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.96.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 7.51% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hein Park Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,067,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 577,353 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,333,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,121,000 after acquiring an additional 381,943 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 511,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 334,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 530,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 267,166 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DBD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Diebold Nixdorf from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

