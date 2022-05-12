Insider Buying: Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE) Senior Officer Purchases C$149,369.40 in Stock

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) Senior Officer Karamjit Singh Sandhar acquired 6,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$149,369.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 43,591 shares in the company, valued at C$1,085,193.59.

Karamjit Singh Sandhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

On Friday, May 6th, Karamjit Singh Sandhar sold 59,000 shares of Cenovus Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.28, for a total transaction of C$1,550,520.00.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$25.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$49.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.74. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$9.21 and a twelve month high of C$26.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.64.

Cenovus Energy ( TSE:CVE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.89 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.3299998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.96%.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$26.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$27.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$24.33.

About Cenovus Energy (Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.