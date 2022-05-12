Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $65,054.99 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 9,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,752,046 shares in the company, valued at $32,266,392.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,400 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.80. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million, a PE ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BCOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Brightcove by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 53.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 3rd quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brightcove (Get Rating)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

