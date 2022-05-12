Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Acquires $36,288.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,757,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,970,037.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 5th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 9,581 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.79 per share, for a total transaction of $65,054.99.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 4,900 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.62 per share, for a total transaction of $32,438.00.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $6.95 on Thursday. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.79 million, a P/E ratio of -231.67 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.80.

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. Brightcove had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 36.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 60,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 97.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Brightcove from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Brightcove in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology.

