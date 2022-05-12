Insider Buying: Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,565,000.00 in Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $11,565,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,600,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,317,572.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Appian alerts:

On Monday, May 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 58,462 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.69 per share, with a total value of $2,612,666.78.

On Wednesday, May 4th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 77,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.67 per share, with a total value of $3,593,590.00.

On Monday, May 2nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 32,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,619,475.00.

On Thursday, April 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 22,500 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.97 per share, with a total value of $1,259,325.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 1,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, with a total value of $59,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 50,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,551,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 55,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $2,663,100.00.

On Friday, March 11th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 20,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.78 per share, with a total value of $1,055,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,228,000.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc acquired 40,000 shares of Appian stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.67 per share, with a total value of $2,106,800.00.

APPN opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. Appian Co. has a 12-month low of $42.18 and a 12-month high of $149.82.

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Appian’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Appian by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Appian in the first quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Appian by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 123.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on APPN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

About Appian (Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.