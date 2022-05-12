Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Downgraded by Oppenheimer to Market Perform

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.82. The stock had a trading volume of 163,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,716,245. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and a 200-day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $403.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.80. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $10.33.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:INO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.66 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 62.49% and a negative net margin of 17,104.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

